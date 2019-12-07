The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Unnao Police Arrest A Man For Attempting Sexual Assault On 3-yr Old; Minor Raped In Kerala

Law & Order

A day after the Unnao rape survivor breathed her last in Delhi, a three-year-old has been allegedly sexually assaulted on Saturday in Unnao's Makhi village

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Unnao

A day after the Unnao rape survivor breathed her last in Delhi, a three-year-old has been allegedly sexually assaulted on Saturday in Makhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Speaking to media, Unnao SP Vikrant Veer has revealed that the police have arrested one person's in connection to the case from the incident location. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

3-year old falls victim to sexual assault

Unnao victim's father demands 'Hyderabad encounter'-like fate for daughter's rapists

Minor raped in Kerala

In a related incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Kanjirapally, Kottayam. The accused had allegedly raped the victim when he entered her house asking for a glass of water. A case has been registered for the same.

SHOCKING: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi evades questions on 5-year old raped in Darbhanga

Darbhanga rape case

Meanwhile, a 5-year was allegedly raped in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday,. The prime accused is allegedly an auto driver from the same district, who has been arrested by the police. The victim who is reportedly in critical condition is undergoing treatment. Her parents filed a complaint after the child was found missing for several hours. The accused had allegedly taken the victim who was playing with her friend, to a nearby playground and raped her.

Bihar: 5-year old girl allegedly raped by auto driver in Darbhanga, accused absconding

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

Unnao Rape victim passes away at Safdarjung Hospital due to cardiac arrest 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG