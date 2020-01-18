UP CM Yogi Adityanath Faces Mahila Congress Heat Over Kanpur Horror; CAA Link Drawn

Starting a blame game on the brutal murder and abuse case in Kanpur, Congress party has claimed that women's security is not an agenda for the BJP. Blaming Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for the lawlessness, All India Mahila unit of the party said that the state is "scary". Taking to Twitter, the Mahila unit has condemned the Horror. However, mixing the issue with the amended citizenship act and the controversy around it, Congress has claimed that "taking revenge on protestors" is BJP's agenda.

This was a jibe on CM Adityanath's statement after the violence during Anti-CAA protest last month, wherein he had said that "those destroying public property will have to pay as the UP govt will seek revenge from them." Even as the case of abuse and killing in Kanpur is not related to CAA protest, Congress in an attempt to target the BJP government in the state mixed both.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police, earlier in the day, nabbed two absconding accused in the Kanpur murder case in which the victim's mother was attacked. Sources report that the police had tracked down the absconding killers and have been arrested. Moreover, the police allegedly fired at the accused - Parvez and Mohammed Abed -injuring them in their legs while cornering them at 3:30 PM, last night. Earlier on Friday, speaking to Republic TV, UP DGP OP Singh stated that the police would examine the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Republic TV reported that an abuse victim's mother who was attacked by two of the five accused passed away after struggling for seven days in the hospital. The men reportedly forced the woman and her daughter to take back the statements in the abuse case against them. When the woman denied doing so, the accused brutally attacked her with sticks, stones on January 10, outside their Kanpur residence.

In 2018, five men allegedly molested a 13-year old minor girl in Kanpur. While the police arrested them in 2018, all were reportedly given bail by a local court in 2019. Since then they have allegedly made several attempts to force the victim to take back their statements, but the victim has refused to do so.

Talking about the incident, the husband of the deceased said, “My wife and daughter had gone to the dentist. That is when the accused attempted to launch a brutal attack on them. There is an ongoing case lodged against these men under the POCSO Act. My son and I were at the shop when this attack took place.”

The minor victim’s brother added that the accused had been forcing the women to take back their statements with threats to their lives if they didn't. He said, “There were at least ten men who broke into our house and dragged my sister outside the apartment. These men brutally attacked them." He added that the assailants had threatened to kill the mother-daughter if they did not withdraw their complaint.

