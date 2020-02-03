From 'feeding Biryani' To 'Pak Ministers' Jibe, Here's What UP CM Yogi Is Saying In Delhi

Addressing a public rally for the Delhi Assembly elections in the Vikaspuri area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed on why BJP’s victory was essential. He reckoned that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal supported the individuals who chanted anti-national slogans. Moreover, he contended that BJP’s victory was essential to unmask the people who 'fed Biryani' to Shaheen Bagh protesters. The UP CM also slammed Kejriwal for 'soliciting support from Pakistani Ministers'.

Read: Amit Shah Congratulates Yogi Adityanath & UP Police For Successful Farrukhabad Rescue Op

‘Support for anti-national slogans’

“Shaheen Bagh stir has crippled the entire Delhi. This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who showed sympathy for those who chanted slogans in JNU and Jamia Millia such as ‘Afzal hum sharminda hai, tere katil zinda hai' (Afzal, we are ashamed, your killers are still alive). Arvind Kejriwal has sympathy for those who chant ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ (India will be cut into pieces). Arvind Kejriwal has sympathy for the Pulwama attackers. This Arvind Kejriwal demands proof from the Indian Army regarding the surgical strikes.“

Read: Farrukhabad: UP CM Yogi Extends 'heartfelt Gratitude' To Police For Rescuing Over 20 Kids

‘Feeding Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters’

“Instead of providing basic necessities to the citizens of Delhi, this person is wasting time by tolerating people sitting on a dharna. He is doing the work of feeding Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters. His sympathy is not with the people of Delhi. He cares only about Shaheen Bagh. His sympathy is with those people who work against the interests of India. Even the people protesting against NRC and CAA know that their dharna is unconstitutional. Shaheen Bagh is just an excuse. Their real target is the fact that Modiji resolved some crucial issues such as Triple Talaq, Article 370.”

Read: Delhi Elections: CM Yogi Says 'Kejriwal Endorsed By Pakistan, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai'

‘Unmask the elements’

“Remember that Congress leaders would say in Supreme Court that Ayodhya matter should not be resolved. I want to congratulate you that all obstacles have been cleared for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. BJP’s victory in Delhi is essential for unmasking the elements that feed Biryani to anti-national elements.”

‘Pakistani Minister in favour of Kejriwal’

"Arvind Kejriwal echoed Imran Khan on the issue of Article 370. Now when polls are happening in the country, a Pakistani minister is giving statements in favour of Kejriwal. He doesn’t trust the people of Delhi. That’s why the Pakistani ministers are being forced to issue statements. Will Pakistan decide who the people of Delhi will vote for? Because Pakistan knows that only Arvind Kejriwal can do the work of feeding Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters."

Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Repeats 'bullets, No Dialogue' Remark Despite AAP’s Complaint To EC

From 'feeding Biryani' to 'Pak ministers', here's what UP CM Yogi is saying in Delhi