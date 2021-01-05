UP CM Yogi Orders NSA To Be Invoked & Fines Levied On Accused In Muradnagar Roof Collapse

UP CM Yogi Adityanath cracked the whip on the accused responsible for the Muradnagar roof collapse and ordered the police to impose the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on them. The roof collapse of a cemetery in Muradnagar claimed 25 lives following which a junior engineer, a supervisor and contractor Ajay Tyagi were arrested. According to sources, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and ordered the police to invoke stringent laws on the arrested accused.

As per sources, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the state's police force to impose NSA on the arrested persons. Further, the UP CM also instructed officials to recover the losses from the contractor and engineer guilty. CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased individual and a home for the homeless affected by this incident. The UP CM also ordered the contractor to be blacklisted and a notice has been issued to the District Magistrate and Commissioner, as per sources.

UP Police arrest absconding contractor

The Ghaziabad police arrested contractor Ajay Tyagi, who was on a run in connection with the collapse of the Muradnagar cemetery which took 25 lives on Sunday. After absconding for a couple of days, Tyagi was arrested on Monday night after the Ghaziabad SSP announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in exchange for any information leading to his arrest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report on the incident from the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and the Additional Director General of Police.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that after 36 hours of search, they have arrested all the accused and their statements have been recorded and further probe is being carried. The said gallery of the cremetorium collapsed on Sunday, killing 25 and injuring another 15. The incident took place in the morning when around 50 people, who had come to attend last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter under the newly-built roof, to save themselves from getting drenched in the rain, but the roof suddenly collapsed, trapping all of them inside.

Reacting to roof collapse incident in Ghaziabad, a host of national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind conveyed their condolences on the incident. Apart from this, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also directed the concerned officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the dependents of the deceased in this accident.

