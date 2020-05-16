UP Govt Directs District Magistrates To Arrange Buses To Transport Walking Migrants Home

After the Auraiya tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Saturday, has instructed all district magistrates to arrange buses for migrant workers, who are found walking on foot, to send them to their homes. Moreover, the government has also banned the entry of any migrants on foot and trucks in the wake of the tragedy. The government has directed all local authorities to scout of walking migrants and make food, shelter, and travel arrangements.

All district magistrates have been instructed to arrange buses for migrant workers, who are found walking on foot, to send them to their homes: Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) PV Ramasastry pic.twitter.com/I6NKe6MebF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2020

Auraiya tragedy

Earlier in the day, a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya at 3:30 AM killing as many as 24 migrant workers and injuring more than 15. The migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured - two police officers have been transferred.

Uttar Pradesh's migrant rush

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, revealed that 449 trains have brought 5.64 lakh migrant workers, from other states till date. Moreover, around 1 lakh migrant workers have returned by their own conveyance. Apart from this, the government is currently, preparing a database of the skills of the incoming workers to provide employment to 20 lakh people as per their skills.

Amid the second phase of the lockdown, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sent 250 buses to ferry back 7000 UP students from Kota. Following Adityanath's lead, states like Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra too ferried thousands of students back home via buses. The state government has estimated that around 5 to 10 lakh migrant workers would return to the state in the next two months and has begun chalking a strategy to bring back stranded workers in a phased manner. It has also suspended 35 labour laws in the state for three years, in a bid to attract investment.