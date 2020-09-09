Vijayawada Police Arrests 2 Men For Cash Smuggling; Rs 1.47 Crore & USD 34,000 Recovered

Two people were arrested in Gollapudi in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada after the police seized Rs 1.47 crore of Indian currency notes and USD 34,000 in their possession. According to the police, the accused were working in Devi Jewellery Mart, in Narasapuram town. They were reportedly transporting money as instructed by the shop owner when they were caught.

Vijayawada Police arrests cash smugglers

The two accused have been identified as Ch Anand Rao and Ch Haribabu. They were smuggling 1.47 crore rupees and 34,000 US Dollars (roughly Rs. 25 lakhs) in cash for Devi Jewellery Mart owner. The two were caught red-handed by the Vijayawada Police on Tuesday while transporting the currency. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said that the two were taking the cash from Narasapuram to Hyderabad. The accused were also instructed to collect more cash from four people in Vijayawada informed B Srinivasulu.

"We intercepted a vehicle at Gollapudi area, on searching, boxes fitted behind the seat containing hawala money of Rs 1.47 crores Indian Currency and USD 34,000 has been seized. It was being illegally transported from Narasapuram town of West Godavari district," said Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu.

According to the Vijayawada Police, the accused were smuggling the cash on the instruction of the owner of Devi Jewellery Mart, Praveen Kumar Jain. The two accused were to transport this cash to Keerti, the brother of the Devi Jewellery Mart owner who resides in Hyderabad. B Srinivasulu stated that the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate officials have been informed about the case and investigation is underway.

"The taskforce police handed over the detained persons to Bhavanipuram Police Station cops. The information is given to Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials for further action," said the Vijayawada Police Commissioner, B Srinivasulu.

(With inputs from ANI)