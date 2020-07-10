Vikas Dubey Encounter: Congress' Digvijaya Singh Raises Suspicion Over Arrest Sequence

Soon after the news of Vikas Dubey encounter surfaced, with confirmation of his death in the encounter by the UP police, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has seemingly raised a suspicion that Vikas Dubey was not caught by the Madhya Pradesh Police but he himself surrendered in Madhya Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh asked as to why Vikas Dubey chose to surrender at Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

"It is necessary to find out why Vikas Dubey chose Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain for surrender? Under the assurance of which influential person of Madhya Pradesh had he come here to escape the encounter of Uttar Pradesh Police?" Digvijaya Singh tweeted in Hindi to raise a suspicion that Vikas Dubey had come to Madhya Pradesh to surrender under the hope of being saved by some influential person.

यह पता लगाना आवश्यक है विकास दुबे ने मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन महाकाल मंदिर को सरेंडर के लिए क्यों चुना? मध्यप्रदेश के कौन से प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति के भरोसे वो यहाँ उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस के एनकाउंटर से बचने आया था? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 10, 2020

According to the latest developments, the car in which Vikas Dubey was transported to Kanpur toppled, after which Dubey tried to escape and was shot in the encounter. However, moments after the news of his encounter, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to Twitter to claim that the car didn't overturn, seemingly pointing that it could have been a purposeful act to end Dubey's episode.

Taking a sly dig on the Uttar Pradesh government, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Actually this car was not overturned, the government has been saved from toppling over from the fear of secret being exposed."

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter. According to the sources, due to severe rainfall, the vehicle collided with a divider and overturned near Dhaunti in Kanpur. People inside the vehicle got injured and when forces tried to get Vikas out from the car, he snatched the weapon and tried to flee from the spot. Police chased him and cornered him in the situation and asked him to surrender but he refused and fired on police.

after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. The gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was chased and cornered by the Police. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

SP Kanpur West also confirmed that Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. "Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP said. Four Policemen are also injured.