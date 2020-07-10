Vikas Dubey Encounter: Lalu's RJD Breaks Silence, Fires 2 Allegations At BJP And Yogi Govt

In its first response on Vikas Dubey's encounter, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD has slammed the BJP government and has alleged that the encounter was staged to hide the secrets of the Yogi government. Suggesting at a nexus with the ruling BJP, RJD in a tweet on Friday, claimed that it was necessary to 'shut the mouth' of the gangster for BJP's rule to survive.

दुबे का मुँह बन्द करवाना भाजपा का मजबूरी था,

इसीलिए फर्जी एनकाउंटर ज़रूरी था! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 10, 2020

On similar lines, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav within minutes of the encounter claimed that the car carrying Dubey did not overturn and alleged that the secrets of the government were saved from being exposed. Meanwhile, the Youth Congress alleged that it is a cover-up to hide Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's secret. The Congress youth wing also connected it with the 3 days lockdown announced in UP due to Coronavirus. UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it is only the end of the criminal. She questioned about the fate of those involved with the crime and those protecting the criminal.

Vikas Dubey shot dead

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Police officer, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

SP Kanpur West also confirmed that Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. "Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital. Four Policemen are also injured," SP said.

Vikas Dubey's arrest

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was then taken to Kanpur.

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey was facing 60 criminal cases and was the main accused of the Kanpur encounter. The Kanpur encounter took place in the intervening night of June 2 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. Dubey and his associates fired on the police team that had reached his hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables was killed. Two criminals were also killed in the encounter, however, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Moreover, four policemen have been arrested in the matter till date. On June 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. During the manhunt for Vikas Dubey, Police have also killed 5 of his associates in various encounters - Amar Dubey, Atul Dubey, Kartikeya Mishra alias Prabhat, Praveen Dubey alias Bauua, and Prem Pandey.

