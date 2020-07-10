Vikas Dubey Encounter: From Vehicle's Crash To Gangster's Escape & Death - How It Happened

Gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case died on Friday after being injured in an encounter, the police said. "Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing eight policemen is dead," confirmed the police.

Vikas Dubey died on the spot: Sources

As per the sources, here is how the series of events turned out since Friday morning as Vikas Dubey was being brought to Kanpur after being arrested by MP Police.

On Friday morning, the police vehicle en route Kanpur collided with a divider due to rain and overturned near Kanpur. After which, the police personnel inside the vehicle got injured. Sources say when the forces tried to get Vikas out from the car, he snatched a weapon from them and tried to flee from the spot.

The Police chased him and cornered him while asking him to surrender. Dubey, however, refused and fired on police following which they retaliated in defence and fired three bullets at him. Sources said that the gangster died on the spot. The incident happened around 6.45 am- 7 am, about 10-15 km away from the Bara Toll Plaza. Around 6 policemen were there inside the vehicle including driver and Vikas Dubey.

Statement by Kanpur Police

According to SP Kanpur West Anil Kumar, Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. "Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP Kanpur West told reporters.

Kanpur: According to police, 4 policemen were injured after a car from UP STF convoy bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh, overturned today morning. pic.twitter.com/rI0RMpWXwz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 10, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was being taken to Kanpur when the encounter happened.

READ | Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in retaliatory firing while trying to flee: Kanpur Police

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week. Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively, on Thursday.

READ | Govt's secrets saved: Akhilesh Yadav doubts sequence of events in Vikas Dubey's encounter

The main accused's other aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested by the Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the police informed on Wednesday. Earlier the same day, Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district.

READ | Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter after car overturns in Kanpur a day after arrest

READ | Congress welcomes NIA probe in Kerala gold smuggling case; demands involvement of CBI, RAW

(With agency inputs)