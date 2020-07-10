Vikas Dubey Encounter: Lawyer Moves Allahabad HC Alleging Fake Killing; Demands CBI Probe

As several politicians raise questions on the Vikas Dubey encounter, a Supreme Court advocate on Friday, has moved the Allahabad High Court demanding a CBI probe into the issue. The plea before the Chief justice of Allahabad HC alleged that a fake extra-judicial encounter was carried out by the police in Vikas Dubey’s case. The 48-year-old gangster- accused of killing 8 policemen - was killed in a police encounter earlier in the day while UP police were transporting him from Ujjain to Kanpur.

Earlier in the day, Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Police officer, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. While four policemen were injured in the encounter, Dubey was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

The Kanpur gangster was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple, earlier in the day. In the last 48 hours, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, five of his aides - Amar Dubey, Atul Dubey, Kartikeya Mishra alias Prabhat, Praveen Dubey alias Bauua, and Prem Pandey have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody. After his arrest, Dubey had confessed that he and his aides were informed that the police will raid his house and that he had several contacts in various police stations helping him in issues.

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey - a gangster who has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene. Four policemen have been arrested in the matter till date, while Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty.

