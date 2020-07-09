Vikas Dubey Admits Having Several Police Contacts, Reveals 'was Aware Of Raid': Sources

In a major revelation, sources report that nabbed gangster Vikas Dubey, on Thursday, confessed in a Ujjain court that he held a grudge against slain police officer Devendra Mishra as he had allegedly bent on 'getting' Dubey. Moreover, sources report that Dubey confessed that suspended Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari had warned him that Mishra - the Commanding officer, was against him. Dubey also allegedly said that it was his aides who had killed Mishra in Dubey's adjacent residence by shooting at him, not beheading him.

Dubey confesses to cop links

Dubey further revealed that he and his aides were informed that the police will raid his house in the morning, but were surprised when the police raided at night, report sources. Talking about Dubey's uncle, the gangster allegedly said that one of his aides- Raju, not his uncle who was killed by police the next day, parked the JCB crane in the middle of the road. He added that he had several contacts in various police stations helping him in issues, stating that he had allegedly taken care of the Chaubeypur police station officials during lockdown - with food and drinks.

Dubey also confessed that he and his aides had planned to burn bodies of five slain cops in a nearby well to destroy evidence, but could not do so. After the encounter, the gangster reportedly was shaken and instructed his aides to run in different directions. Currently, Dubey has been handed over to UP police who will take him back to Kanpur to recreate the scene.

Vikas Dubey arrested

48-year-old gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple as he exited the temple after darshan, earlier in the day. In the last 48 hours, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, several of his aides (including his nephew Amar Dubey) have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody. In a video, while he was taken in the police remand, he can be seen yelling "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala" (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur), following which a police officer slapped him and asked him to keep quiet.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey - a gangster who has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

