Vikas Dubey Encounter: SC To Hear Plea Demanding Independent Agency Probe On Tuesday

As questions continue to be raised over the encounter of Vikas Dubey, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Tuesday demanding an independent investigation into the Uttar Pradesh police's action. So far, 4 petitions have been filed with the apex court demanding an SIT, CBI or NIA probe into the encounter of the gangster. This comes amid the staunch criticism of the encounter alleging that it was 'staged' by the police to bury several secrets which were feared to come out after the history-sheeter was nabbed in Ujjain.

Amongst the four pleas, one has been filed by the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) which has sought an SIT probe into the encounter. The application has been moved in a 2018 plea that had sought an inquiry into thousands of encounters in Uttar Pradesh over the past few years.

UP govt constitutes inquiry commission

On Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath-led administration constituted a one-member commission to probe the Vikas Dubey case. Justice SK Aggarwal has been named in the commission which is expected to investigate the brutal killing of the 8 police personnel on the intervening night of July 2, the death of Dubey's associates and the encounter of the dreaded gangster. The Commission has been directed to submit a report within two months.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy has also been formed to probe the matter. ADG Hariram Sharma and DIG J Ravindra Gaur have been named as members of the special team.

Accused sub-inspector approaches SC

As per the latest update in the case, sub-inspector KK Sharma of the Uttar Pradesh Police approached the Supreme Court stating that he fears for his life after the encounter of gangster Dubey. Sharma was arrested by the UP Police for criminal conspiracy and allegedly protecting members of Vikas Dubey's gang from arrest in the days leading to his encounter. KK Sharma has filed a petition before the Supreme Court stating that he apprehends danger to his life and liberty in light of the extra-judicial killing of Vikas Dubey and other members of his gang. He has also sought transfer of the probe from the UP Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other independent agency.

Vikas Dubey shot dead

Just a day after his arrest in Madhya Pradesh on July 9, gangster Vikas Dubey was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF and was on his way back to Kanpur. However, the history-sheeter was gunned down by the police on the way as he attempted to flee after the car turned turtle. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident. The note then stated that Dubey attempted to flee as 4 policemen were injured and snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel.

