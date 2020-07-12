UP Sub-inspector Accused Of Conspiring With Vikas Dubey Approaches SC Seeking Protection

In a fresh development, sub-inspector KK Sharma of the Uttar Pradesh Police has now approached the Supreme Court stating that he fears for his life after the encounter of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey earlier this week. Sharma was arrested by the UP Police for criminal conspiracy and allegedly protecting members of Vikas Dubey's gang from arrest in the days leading to his encounter. KK Sharma has now filed a petition before the Supreme Court stating that he apprehends danger to his life and liberty in light of the extra-judicial killing of Vikas Dubey and other members of his gang.

Read: Vikas Dubey Encounter: 2 Close Aides Of Gangster Arrested By Maharashtra ATS In Thane

'UP Police has no faith in the court of law'

He has also sought transfer of the probe from the UP Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other independent agency. The petition that has been filed by Sharma's wife states that the life of her husband is in peril and there is a grave threat to his life "after the incident of the encounter of Vikas Dubey, as her husband may also be eliminated by adopting illegal and unconstitutional means".

"The incident of the encounter fully proves that the Uttar Pradesh Police has no faith in the Court of Law and the law of the land and are giving the final verdict of the punishment by adopting illegal and unconstitutional manners," the wife of the sub-inspector says.

Read: 'Because He Was Brahmin:' Former Congress MP Communalises Vikas Dubey's Encounter

Further, she states that she has not been able to contact her husband inside jail due to the state-wide lockdown in Uttar Pradesh and also because she apprehends danger to her life as well. Sharma was arrested on the accusation that he had informed the accused persons about the upcoming police raid to arrest them ahead of time, giving them an opportunity to escape. His wife tells Supreme Court that her husband could not have done so as he was directed by his in-charge Vinay Tiwari to remain at the police station and later at night instructed him to conduct a check at the GT Crossing Road.

The petition further states that the danger is even more imminent in light of the "suspicious circumstances" under which Prabhat Mishra, Ranbir Shukla and Bauva Shukla died. The petition that was filed earlier on Sunday is yet to be listed for hearing.

Read: 'Should've Just Put Vikas Dubey In Ahmedabad Civil Hospital': Hardil Patel Slams Guj Govt

Read: Vikas Dubey Case: UP Govt Constitutes Inquiry Commission; Seeks Report Within 2 Months