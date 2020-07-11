'Justice Delivered': Family Of UP Minister Killed By Vikas Dubey Rejoices After Encounter

After the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, responsible for the killing of eight police personnel, was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police, Manoj Shukla, brother of former minister of State Santosh Shukla, expressed his gratitude towards the state government. Santosh Shukla was an Uttar Pradesh Minister and was killed by Vikas Dubey inside a police station in the town of Shivli in 2001.

Shukla said, "I thank Yogi Adityanath and his government for the appointment of a team who could catch him (Vikas Dubey). I would also like to thank Madhya Pradesh government and state police."

"Everyone, whom he committed a crime against, is happy," Shukla said while adding, "It took 19 years for me to get justice. He could have been sent to the jail back then and the families would not have been destroyed."

Vikas Dubey's arrest and encounter

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey facing 60 criminal charges was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was then taken to Kanpur.

On Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

However, Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle, who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident. The note then stated that Dubey attempted to flee as four policemen were injured and snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel. In self-defence, police fired bullets.

Dubey was the prime accused in the killing of eight UP Policemen on July 2 in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed. On the night of July 2, the police team went to raid the residence of Vikas Dubey, however, a JCB machine was placed on the road to block the police vehicle which points out that the criminal and his men already knew of the police' action. When the policemen got down from the vehicle after the roadblock due to JCB machine, Vikas Dubey's henchmen who had already taken a position on the rooftop started firing on the policemen ultimately killing eight of them and injuring seven.

