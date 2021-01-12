'Will Act In Interest Of Country': Agricultural Economist & SC Panel Member Ashok Gulati

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three agrarian laws and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. The members of the committee include BS Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ashok Gulati - an Agricultural Scientist, Pramod K Jishi from the International Food Policy Research Institute and Anil Ghanwant of Shetkari Sangathan.

After the Supreme Court's order, Agricultural Scientist Ashok Gulati, who is a part of the Parliamentary Committee, has said that the committee will proceed as per the instruction of Supreme Court.

Speaking with Republic Media Network, Gulati said, "We will act according to the Supreme Court order. We will proceed keeping in mind the interest of the country."

No show of advocates representing farmers

The Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday witnessed the absence of the lawyers who represented the protesting farmers' unions on Monday's hearing.

Prashant Bhushan, Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka did not appear for the hearing. Speaking on the development, HS Phoolka revealed the farmers' unions (client of HS Phoolka) asked him not to appear for the hearing.

Taking to Twitter, Phoolka said the farmers told him not to appear as the day was reserved only for delivering orders and not for hearing any sides.

I didn’t appear in #SupremeCourt today under instructions of my clients #FarmersUnions. Client decide which lawyer to appear. Farmers told me that as case is listed today for orders only, so I need not appear. — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) January 12, 2021

Protesting unions rejected Supreme Court orders

The farmers have rejected the Supreme Court's intervention into the matter while asserting that the protests would continue even after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws.

The top court issued a notice to farmers' unions on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. On the centre's assertion that Khalistani elements had infiltrated the farmers' protest, it asked the government of India to file an affidavit on the same by Wednesday.

The Centre had moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the august gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.

This situation has come to this after the nine-round of deliberations failed to convince the farmers who remain adamant in their demands of a complete repeal of the laws while the Centre urging to hold clause wise discussion on the laws in order to bring amendments to accommodate the farmers' demands. The Centre has categorically stated that the farm laws will not be repealed.

