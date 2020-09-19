'Will Send Video To Forensic Lab To Check Its Authenticity,' NCB Sources Tell Republic

Following Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the 2019 Bollywood party video, top NCB sources told Republic Media Network, that they were sending the video to a forensic lab to check its authenticity. The sources added that the NCB will probe the case forward once the authenticity of the video is established. Accordingly, it is also likely to send questionnaires to people who were present at the party/ in the video.

"We will send the video to a forensic lab to check the authenticity of the video. Will take the probe forward once the authenticity of the video is proven," top NCB sources told Republic TV.

Read: 'NCB Chief Assured Black Sheep In Bollywood To Be Caught Soon': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Read: Karan Johar, Deepika, Vicky & Others Named As NCB Takes Up Sirsa's Bollywood-drugs Plaint

Sirsa registers complaint with the NCB

This comes after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa met DG NCB Rakesh Asthana, registering a complaint against Karan Johar and other big Bollywood stars for allegedly organizing and attending a drug party in 2019, the video of which surfaced last year. Sirsa has registered a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others for 'consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.'

The complaint states, 'the video of the party is glaring evidence about the incident of illicit drug traffic and abuse by persons belonging to the Indian film industry.'

Yesterday, the complaint against the Bollywood stars was forwarded by NCB Delhi to the Mumbai NCB for investigation. In July last year, Karan Johar had hosted a Saturday night party, a video of which went viral. Those seen in the clip were Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.

Read: Mumbai Police Tried To Protect Big Fish, Now Karan Johar Will Have Koffee With NCB: Sirsa

Read: Manjinder Sirsa Urges NCB To Investigate 'Udta Bollywood' Video From 2019; Writes Letter