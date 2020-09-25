Yogi Govt To Display Pictures Of Those Guilty Of Crime Against Women At Road Crossings

To instil confidence among women and check crime rates against them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued directions to authorities to put up posters carrying pictures of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the State.

'Police officers of the area will be made responsible'

"The CM at a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Thursday directed to put up posters of those involved in crimes against women at prominent crossings. He has also directed that those involved in such crimes should be punished by women police," an official spokesman said. CM Yogi Adithanath said that in case of any crime against a woman, police officers of the area such as the SHO and Circle Officer will be made responsible.

The "anti-Romeo squads" constituted in all districts of the state to instil a sense of security among women have been made more active and the CM hailed their efforts, the official said. The squad, which is active in every district of the state, was constituted to control incidents of molestation and check their harassment.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi stressed on building a better image of police so that women could trust them. According to a statement, Awasthi reviewed efforts made by police for women security in Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Since the constitution of the anti-Romeo squads, more than 83 lakh people have been checked at over 35 lakh places, including schools, colleges, markets, malls and parks, the statement said. FIRs have been lodged against 7,351 people while 11,564 arrested, it said. At the meeting, Awasthi instructed officials concerned that any untoward incident against women and girls should be stopped and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Opposition leaders have raised serious questions about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after a spate of crime, mostly against women, were reported. Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had criticised the state government for failing to ensure the safety of women while Rahul Gandhi said the “jungle raj” of caste-based violence and crimes against women was at its peak under the current dispensation.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government had put up posters of anti-CAA protesters, allegedly involved in damaging public property, at prominent road crossings in Lucknow.

