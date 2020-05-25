Two Ansar Gazwat Ul Hind Terrorists Neutralised In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have managed to gun down two terrorists in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Monday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Central Reserve Police Force and 34 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army launched a joint operation in the area of Kulgam district.

“We had got inputs regarding presence of terrorists in the area following which a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the Damhal Hanjipora area by the team of forces including 34 RR of Indian Army, CRPF and Kulgam Police in the area in wee hours of Monday,” an official told Republic Media Network.

“During the operation, we managed to trap two terrorists and we asked them to surrender but they didn’t and opened fire at forces to which we retaliated and gunned down two terrorists,” he added.

Sources told Republic Media Network that both the terrorist killed in the encounter were affiliated to Zakir Musa’s Ansar Gazwat Ul Hind which is the face of Al Qaeda in Kashmir Valley.

“One of the terrorists gunned down in Kulgam has been identified as Adil Ahmed Wani from Jamnagri Shopian while another is being identified. Both were linked ISJK but shifted to Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind. Forces have recovered a Pistol with 3 bullets and grenade and the operation is still underway,” sources added.

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir police along with Indian Army has arrested four overground workers of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from Beerwah area of Budgam district of Kashmir Valley.

In the last one-month security forces have managed to crush the head of terror outfits in Kashmir Valley as well as in Jammu, forces have managed to neutralise Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Haider in Handwara encounter whereas Hizbul Mujahideen Kashmir chief Riyaz Naikoo in Pulwama encounter. Security forces have also managed to gun down Hizbul commander in Doda district of Jammu, Tahir Ahmad Bhat who was responsible for carrying out multiple attacks in Jammu region.