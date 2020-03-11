HUGE: MP Leader Claims 10,000 Congress Office-bearers Quit Party After Scindia's Exit

The aftermath of Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the Congress party and joining BJP has further destabilized the ruling Congress governement in Madhya Pradesh, as 10,000 Congress office-bearers have resigned from the party. From state-level to block-level, including the district presidents have resigned from the party and several more to exit, a former party leader claimed on Wednesday. However, the ruling congress refuted this claim and said the supporters of Scindia were creating pressure on other leaders to leave the party.

"About 10,000 office-bearers of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh- from state-level to block-level, including some district presidents, have resigned from the Congress since Tuesday morning owing their allegiance to Scindia ji," former state Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi, who also quit the party along with Scindia, told PTI on Wednesday."More leaders will resign from the party soon," he claimed.

Pankaj Chaturvedi a staunch Scindia supporter further said that the district presidents of Guna, Sagar, Ashok Nagar, Gwalior, Indore, Shivpuri and some other districts have resigned from the party.

State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja reacts on resignations

Meanwhile, State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja told PTI that Scindia supporters are pressurising the leaders to resign from the party. He also informed that the party office-bearers have not resigned in such large numbers. He further added that whoever resigned did it under pressure from Scindia supporters. They are also creating pressure on the party leaders. Saluja also questioned about Scindia's defeat in the Guna Lok Sabha seat last year, if he was so popular. Scindia will soon come to know the reality of his leadership after spending some time in BJP, Saluja said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia exit from Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP in the presence of party chief J P Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 22 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh resigned soon after Scindia quit the party. The development reduced the Congress government in the state to the minority. The BJP on Tuesday night shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana, while Congress shifted its legislators to Jaipur on Wednesday morning amid ongoing political turmoil.

