Family's Become One; Scindia Will Give PM More Power In Central Politics: Yashodhara Raje

BJP leader Yashodhara Raje who is also the aunt of new BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the latter to the party, celebrating the fact that the 'family has become one again'.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Yashodhara said that political differences within the family have come to an end with Scindia joining BJP. She exuded confidence in the new member, saying that his induction would empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Central politics.

"The family was divided into two. The political differences bring a divide within the families as well. But after this development, there will be no differences or issues in the family. We are on one stage today," Yashodhara Raje said. "With Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP, Prime Minister will gain more power in Central politics. Prime Minister has welcomed him, and we also welcome him at this level," she added.

Scindia nominated as RS candidate shortly after BJP induction

Soon after his induction in the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia was nominated as a Rajya Sabha candidate of the party, sources confirmed. He had joined the party in the presence of the Saffron party's national president JP Nadda.

As he joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and targeted the grand old party.

While Nadda welcomed him to the party, saying that he is joining his family, Scindia - a BJP leader now - said that Congress is not doing Jan Seva anymore.

Speaking to media after being inducted to BJP, he said: "Congress party is not the same as it was before. Three reasons - they are not realising the fact, they are not ready to accept the new leadership and they are ignoring the young leaders." Scindia went on to say that the Madhya Pradesh government has betrayed the people.

