104 Ex-bureaucrats Seek Roll Back Of UP's Anti-Love Jihad Ordinance, Minister Mocks Intent

In an open letter addressed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 104 retired civil servants demanded the withdrawal of the anti-Love Jihad ordinance in the State. Asserting that they have no political affiliation, they shared their anguish over the alleged misuse of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. For instance, they pointed out that a woman had reportedly suffered a miscarriage in Moradabad post harassment from vigilantes and the authorities.

Alleging that this was only one of the many "heinous atrocities" committed by the UP administration against young Indians, the letter added that the aforesaid ordinance was being used to victimize Muslim men and women who dare to exercise their freedom of choice. Moreover, it referred to the Allahabad High Court's judgment affirming that "the right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty". Claiming that the vigilantes are intimidating innocent citizens, the former civil servants lamented that Uttar Pradesh had become the epicentre of the "politics of hate, division and bigotry".

Directly accusing Adityanath of sowing dissension among people, they called for compensation to be granted to people who have suffered from the enforcement of the ordinance. Reacting to this letter, UP Minister RP Singh questioned the intent of the retired bureaucrats. According to him, they were "anxious" owing to the fear of losing their "wrongfully accumulated properties".

During service, some of them wrongfully accumulated properties which they fear to lose now. If Yogi ji continues to be CM, their properties will be investigated. This is making them anxious: UP Minister RP Singh on letter by ex-IAS officers stating that govt is spreading hate pic.twitter.com/G3GP8KaUKH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2020

The UP anti-Love Jihad ordinance

As per some organisations, 'Love Jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. Under the UP ordinance promulgated on November 28, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail. Such a marriage will be declared null and void. Besides this, mass conversions shall be punishable with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organizations conducting it.

If someone wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit an application to the District Magistrate two months in advance. So far, 14 cases have been registered under this ordinance resulting in the arrest of 51 persons, out of which 49 accused are still in jail. While refusing to grant an interim stay, the Allahabad High Court will hear on January 7 multiple pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the anti-Love Jihad ordinance.

