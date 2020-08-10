12 NCP MLAs Upset With Uddhav Govt In Touch With BJP; Eyeing Switch By End-August: Sources

In a massive development in Maharashtra politics, Republic TV sources have said that 12 MLAs of the NCP are in touch with the Opposition BJP and are likely to join the party by the end of this month. A majority of these MLAs are from Western Maharashtra and are in touch with the BJP central leadership, sources added.

NCP MLAs are from Ajit Pawar camp

Sources said that the MLAs are not happy with the way the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is functioning. These MLAs are said to be the same ones who supported Maharashtra Deputy CM and senior party leader Ajit Pawar when he formed the short-lived government in 2019 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dared the opposition to topple his government and said though it is a "three-wheeler" government, he is firmly in control of its steering wheel. Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, said his alliance partners - NCP and Congress - are "positive" and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is benefitting from their experience.

Uddhav dares Opposition

"The future of my government is not in the hands of the opposition. The steering is in my hands. A three-wheeler (auto-rickshaw) is a vehicle of poor people. The other two are sitting behind," Thackeray said in the second and last part of his interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'', ahead of his 60th birthday.

"Why wait for September-October as is being speculated. Topple the government right now since you get pleasure in toppling. Some people derive pleasure in constructive work while some are happy in destruction. If you feel happy in destruction, go ahead," he said.

"You say the MVA government is formed against the democratic principles but when you topple it, is it democracy?" the Chief Minister asked. Notably, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis earlier compared the ruling MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena and its ideological opponents Congress and NCP, with a three-wheeler, auto-rickshaw, and raised doubts over its stability.

Even as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Ministers maintain that there is no rift within the three parties, several contrary incidents frequently come to light. Sharad Pawar had also said that 'Operation Lotus' will not be successful in Maharashtra and asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in the state will complete its tenure of five years. Interestingly, shortly after CM Uddhav's remarks, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while wishing the Shiv Sena chief on his brithday posted a photo where they are both in a vehicle but it is Pawar who is steering.

(With agency inputs)