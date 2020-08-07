Sushil Modi Chides Congress, Compares MVA-ruled Maharashtra's COVID Situation With Bihar

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for criticizing the state's "good governance" model. He accused Congress of leaving Bihar in a bad shape till 2005 in partnership with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Escalating his attack, Modi compared the performance of Bihar vis-à-vis Maharashtra in the fight against COVID-19. First, he mentioned that Bihar is now testing over 60,000 samples for COVID-19 daily.

Observing that Maharashtra ruled by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance has become a novel coronavirus hotspot, he cited that the death toll in the state has crossed 16,000. Rubbing it in further, he highlighted that Mumbai was sinking due to the heavy rains. To bolster his case of Bihar doing a better job on the COVID-19 front, Modi pointed out that 388 people in his state had passed away so far owing to the novel coronavirus as compared to 316 fatalities reported in Maharashtra on August 6 itself. Moreover, he said that 43,820 patients had fully recovered from COVID-19 in Bihar.

राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस को बिहार के सुशासन पर टिप्पणी करने से पहले याद करना चाहिए कि लालू प्रसाद से मिलकर उन लोगों ने 2005 तक बिहार का क्या हाल बना दिया था। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 7, 2020

कांग्रेस-शिवसेना-एनसीपी शासित महाराष्ट्र कोरोना का हॉट स्पॉट बना हुआ है। वहां मृतकों की संख्या 16 हजार पार कर चुकी है और मुम्बई बारिश के पानी में डूब रही है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 7, 2020

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 6,07,384 active COVID-19 cases in India while 13,78,105 patients have been discharged and 41,585 deaths have been reported. As per the Ministry of Health, the country’s COVID-19 management had been boosted by two significant achievements- continuously rising recovery rate and a case fatality rate that has remained below the global average. At present, India’s recovery and case fatality rate stands at 68% and 2.05% respectively.

With 49,769 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has attributed the improvement in the recovery rate to the enhanced hospital infrastructure and emphasis on efficient treatment of hospitalized patients. It cited that the average daily recovered cases have increased from 26,000 cases to 44,000 cases in the last two weeks. According to the Ministry, focused containment and widespread testing combined with supervised isolation and effective treatment have ensured a decline in the percentage of active cases.

