12 Opposition Parties To Meet President Ram Nath Kovind Over Assent To Farm Bills

On Monday, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil revealed that 12 opposition parties have sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the farm bills. He mentioned that The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 had been passed by Rajya Sabha on September 20 without a division of votes. Gohil informed the media that these political parties have urged the President to not give assent to these agrarian bills.

Reportedly, this decision was taken when the parties met before the commencement of the Parliament session earlier in the day. The opposition has alleged that the time of the Upper House was extended to clear the bills without taking the members into confidence. After the RS Deputy Chairperson refused to consider the demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the farm bills to a Select Committee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien allegedly climbed the former's podium, broke his microphone and tore the rule book. Some parliamentarians from Congress and the Left too created a ruckus as the legislation was cleared via voice vote.

12 parties have sought time to meet the President, in connection with the farm Bills passed by Rajya Sabha without voting yesterday. The parties have requested the President to not give ascent to the Bills: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil pic.twitter.com/GToiljAa9i — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

8 opposition MPs suspended

After the Rajya Sabha session on September 20, a high-level meeting over the ruckus in the Upper House took place at Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's residence. On this occasion, Harivansh Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present. On Monday, the Centre moved a motion seeking the suspension of 8 MPs- TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) who allegedly misbehaved with Harivansh Singh.

After the motion was adopted via voice vote, the RS Chairman asked the suspended parliamentarians to leave the House. However, the opposition protested against this action, contending that the MPs in questions should have been given a chance to give an explanation. The Upper House had to be adjourned for the day after the suspended MPs refused to leave the premises. Some of the opposition MPs also protested in front of the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament.

What are the agrarian bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

