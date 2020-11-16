2 Bihar Deputy CMs To Take Oath? Nitish Kumar's Cabinet list Accessed Before Swearing-in

On Monday at 4.30 PM, Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Bihar. As the JDU leader will take the oath for the seventh time in the last 20 years, Republic Media Network has accessed a list of leaders who will be sworn in along with Nitish. BJP is expected to get the major portfolios as the party won 75 seats in the assembly compared to JDU's 43. BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in.

2 Deputy CMs for Bihar

As per sources, nine ministers will be sworn in with Nitish Kumar. There will be two Deputy CMs - BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Apart from them, the position of speaker of Vidhan Sabha will go to the BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav and former assembly speaker - JDU's Vijay Chaudhary - will be given another portfolio, as per sources. HAM's Santosh Suman and VIP's Mukesh Sahni will be inducted into the cabinet as well. Other leaders to be inducted are JDU's Vijendra Yadav who lost from Sandesh constituency, JDU president Ashok Choudhary, Tarapur MLA Mewalal Choudhary, Phulpuras MLA Sheela Kumari.

Nitish Kumar was elected as NDA legislature party leader on Sunday after which he met with Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government. Earlier on Friday, leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA - Kumar's JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party met informally at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence to decide on cabinet portfolios.

Suspense on Deputy CM continues

Patna is abuzz with talks that Sushil Modi will not retain the position and may instead be given a central role. On this Sushil Modi said that he would fulfill every responsibility that is given to him by the party leadership with utmost honesty. Meanwhile, Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad was elected as leader of BJP legislative party and Betiah MLA Renu Devi was elected as deputy leader of BJP legislative party, sparking off speculation that there may be two Deputy CMs in the state.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

