'Status Not Determined By Posts,' Says Giriraj As Sushil Modi's DyCM Seat Hangs In Balance

Amid speculations over the Deputy Chief Minister's post in the new Bihar government, incumbent Sushil Kumar Modi said on Sunday that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given him a lot in his political career. A tweet from Sushil Modi further intensified the suspense over the party's next move.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person got it. I will discharge whatever responsibility is given to me in the future. Nobody can take away (my) post as a worker," he tweeted in Hindi.

'You will continue to remain the leader of BJP'

Reacting to the tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh put out a tweet for Sushil Modi saying, "Respected Sushil Ji, you are the leader, you had the post of Deputy Chief Minister, you will continue to remain the leader of BJP in the future as well, nobody's status is determined by the post he holds."

आदरणीय सुशील जी आप नेता हैं, उप मुख्यमंत्री का पद आपके पास था, आगे भी आप भाजपा के नेता रहेंगे ,पद से कोई छोटा बड़ा नहीं होता । https://t.co/Poh8CDODOw — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 15, 2020

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey tweeted that "the party is the mother for its workers"

पार्टी मॉं होती है,पार्टी व संगठन ही एक कार्यकर्ता को करोड़ों लोगों को दरकिनार कर हमारे जैसे लोगों को नेता बनाती है।आपके सुविचार हमारे जैसे कार्यकर्ताओं को दिशा देते हैं https://t.co/jP8tCT9cLi — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 15, 2020

Tarkishore, Renu Devi could be Deputy CMs

The fourth-term Katihar MLA, Tarkishore Prasad, was on Sunday named as the BJP legislature party leader, fuelling speculation that he could be Deputy Chief Minister in the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar. Sushil Modi was the legislature party leader in the last assembly.

Bettiah MLA Renu Devi has been made party's deputy legislature party leader and she could be another deputy CM from the saffron party in the NDA ministry which will be sworn on Monday evening. According to PTI, Sushil Kumar Modi proposed the name of Prasad as the party's legislature party leader which was seconded by all the newly-elected MLAs.

The BJP-led NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats. Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government. Later, he announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Monday. "Oath taking ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon around 4.30 pm," Kumar said.

