30 Congress MLAs Allegedly Pledge Support To Sachin Pilot Inspite Of Party Denying Rift

While Congress maintains that there is no rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, 30 Congress MLAs along with several independent MLAs have reportedly extended their support to Pilot on Sunday, as per ANI sources. These MLA have allegedly said that they are with him irrespective of his decision. With this development, Pilot's camp has increased with 30 MLAs, which reduces Congress's majority from 107 to 77, cutting close to BJP's 72 MLAs. Currently, Congress which enjoys the support of 12 Independent MLAs, holds a 48-seat majority over Opposition's 76.

30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs in touch with Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he takes: Sources

Amid the chaos, Cong Gen Secy in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande said that all Congress MLAs are in touch with him, except for Pilot. Moreover, Congress leader KC Venugopal has submitted a report to Rahul Gandhi clarifying that the notice which has been given by SOG is wrong, report sources. Sources report Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi's team is in touch with Ashok Gehlot and Pilot too. Senior Congress leaders - Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken have left for Jaipur to attend Gehlot's all-Congress MLAs meeting at 8 PM - which Pilot and 22 MLAs have refused to attend.

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. Gehlot has summoned all Congress MLAs to Jaipur on Sunday night, while Pilot is Delhi along with 22 MLAs camped at Gurugram's ITC Hotel.

Gehlot claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Meanwhile, his deputy CM - Pilot arrived in Delhi with 22 Congress MLAs on Saturday and met with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and listed a set of grievances and seeks to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

