Rajasthan Crisis: Abhishek Singhvi Urges Gehlot & Pilot To Show Maturity, Lambasts BJP

Commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress RS MP Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday contended that it was time for constraint in all quarters. Maintaining that the differences between Gehlot and Pilot could be solved, he urged them to demonstrate their famed maturity at this juncture. According to him, the solution has to be a long-lasting one. Lashing out at BJP, he questioned whether the ruling party at the Centre wanted to form the government in Rajasthan via horsetrading. Earlier in the day, his Rajya Sabha colleague Kapil Sibal had expressed concern about the Congress party's late reaction to signs of dissidence.

Time for sobriety, restraint & balance in all quarters. #Rajasthan, apart frm my home state, is jewel of #Cong crown. Nothing qua #Cong #Gehlot #Pilot not solvable across table. #BJP stop fishing in troubled waters. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 12, 2020

There is a time and a place for everything. #Gehlot #Pilot seasoned leaders & have to demonstrate the persipicacity & maturity they r famous for. Turbulence shd be shortlived and solutions lasting & deep. #Rajasthan — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 12, 2020

Rajasthan political crisis

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. He claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Incidentally, Pilot too had denied that his party MLAs were lured after the Congress won two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in June.

But, Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on Saturday set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well.

Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. As per sources, Pilot met BJP RS MP-elect Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier in the day. Scindia, a former leading Congress leader was responsible for the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh in March. Meanwhile, Gehlot has summoned a meeting of all Ministers and Congress MLAs on Sunday night in Jaipur. One of the main friction points between Gehlot and Pilot is perceived to be the Rajasthan Congress chief's post which was retained by the latter despite being pipped by the former to the Chief Minister's position.

