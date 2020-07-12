Scindia Says 'Sachin Pilot Sidelined & Persecuted By Ashok Gehlot' After Meeting In Delhi

After meeting with Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, his former Congress colleague - Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday said that it was sad to see Pilot being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM. Moreover, he said that 'talent and capability' find little credence in Congress. Pilot who met with Scindia, has decided to skip the meeting called by CM Gehlot along with all 22 MLAs supporting him and currently holed in Delhi.

Scindia shares 'support' to Pilot

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

Rajasthan Crisis LIVE updates: Sachin Pilot meets Scindia; Cong says 'all MLAs in touch'

Congress updates Gandhis

Amid the chaos, Cong Gen Secy in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande said that all Congress MLAs are in touch with him, except fro Pilot. Moreover, Congress leader KC Venugopal has submitted a report to Rahul Gandhi clarifying that the notice which has been given by SOG is wrong, report sources. Sources report Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi's team is in touch with Ashok Gehlot and Pilot too. Sources report that Pilot camp says he should remain in PCC and a good portfolio in the cabinet should be offered to Pilot.

Sachin Pilot to meet Rahul Gandhi, demand for plum portfolio in Rajasthan likely: Sources

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by Rajasthan SOG

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. Gehlot has summoned all Congress MLAs to Jaipur on Sunday night, while Pilot is Delhi along with 22 MLAs camped at Gurugram's ITC Hotel.

Rajasthan: Amid crisis, CM Ashok Gehlot summons all party MLAs for meeting in Jaipur

Rajasthan government teeters

Gehlot claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks Meanwhile, his deputy CM - Pilot arrived in Delhi with 22 Congress MLAs on Saturday and met with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and listed a set of grievances and seeks to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. Congress coalition (106) hold a 48-seat majority over the Opposition - BJP (72), RLP (1) and Independent (1).

Sachin Pilot meets Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi; 22 Congress MLAs at Gurugram Hotel