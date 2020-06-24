Rahul Gandhi's Relaunch Can Wait; Vadras Don't Equal Entire Opposition: BJP's Nadda

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday slammed the Congress party's recent 'tantrums' surrounding the Galwan valley faceoff, alleging that the 'dynasts' were 'delusional' about their role as the opposition. JP Nadda said that the opposition had full right to ask questions, an example of which was seen during the All-Party Meet on the faceoff where 'healthy deliberations' were witnessed across party lines except from 'one family.' He added that the 'rejected dynast' family was still in a delusion that they constituted the entire opposition, adding that they were going against India's interests, pointing out at how under the same family's rule, the country almost lost Siachen in 1962.

One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

It is the Opposition’s right to ask questions. The All Party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead.



One family was an exception. Any guesses who? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

Congress raises questions on LAC

The Congress party has been relentlessly questioning the government over the recent standoff at the LAC, that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred claiming that the opposition 'was being kept in the dark'. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression, claiming that China had "brazenly occupied" Indian territory and that PM Modi had betrayed the Army by accepting the former's position.

In his recent tweets, he has called PM Modi 'Surender Modi' (misspelling the word Surrender) and has asked why Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan face-off between India and China. He has also demanded specifics about the location where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the face-off.

This comes despite the fact that the Centre has strongly maintained that no intrusion has been made into the Indian territory by China. The Centre has also made it clear, that the unity and sovereignty of the nation are of prime importance and that they would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC. On the contrary, the Congress party's own dealings with the Communist party of China have come under the radar, over photos of Rahul Gandhi signing a pact of some sort while visiting the country with Sonia Gandhi in 2008.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

