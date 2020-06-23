BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Oppn For Being 'irresponsible' Amid LAC Standoff

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday addressed the party's 36th virtual rally in Assam and fired shots at Congress over their response to the government's handling of the Ladakh crisis. He slammed the Congress-led Opposition for being "irresponsible" amid the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"The opposition is being irresponsible. We had been in opposition too. In 1962, we stood with Nehru Ji, we stood with Shastri Ji, we stood with Indira Ji in 1971... but during Kargil and now when it is with China, the Congress is letting the morale of the army down. When the Doklam happened, Congress leaders were busy gossiping with the Chinese Ambassador," JP Nadda said.

Addressing Assam Jan Samvad Rally via video conferencing. https://t.co/7gzL2TvZ4J — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 23, 2020

Lauds handling of pandemic

The BJP chief also heaped praises on the Modi government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. He outlined the role of the government in ensuring the social and food security of people impacted by the lockdown and said state governments were carried along the process.

"Prime Minister Modi Ji fought against Coronavirus in two ways. He fought against Corona by taking all the states together. He also ensured public participation through 'Janata curfew' and asked people to honour our Corona Warriors who are working to protect the nation from this pandemic," the leader said.

Change picture and fortune of India

JP Nadda boasted the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Modi government saying the package is meant to change "the picture and fortune of India".

"The Prime Minister gave a package of Rs 20 lakh crore for a self-reliant India campaign. This is a package to change the picture and fortune of India. This package is for reform. In this package, many provisions have been made for MSME, Agriculture, and other sectors," Nadda said.

He added, "The PM has given the slogan 'Vocal for Local'. We say - Vocal for local and make it global. Assam is the largest producer of bamboo. We need to keep in mind how much work we can do in promoting bamboo products and taking them to global level.

Moreover, the BJP chief also highlighted digital technology was used to continue party work and carry out political activities. "When the lockdown was imposed, we all thought about how will activities of the party go on? How will we serve crores of people? Will the party also undergo a lockdown? But I'm happy that party used digital medium to encourage lakhs of workers to serve crores of people."

