'PM Publicly Supported China’s Claim': Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Attack Over LAC Standoff

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi continued his blitzkrieg of attacks on the Modi government and alleged on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has publicly supported China’s claim" on Indian territories in eastern Ladakh.

On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "China took our land. India is negotiating to get it back. China says it’s not Indian land. PM has publicly supported China’s claim. Why is PM backing China and not India and our army?"

He made the remark while sharing a news article that said India has demanded the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) withdraw from the Pangong Tso area during top military-level talks.

Galwan clashes

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per reports, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

PM's remark and controversy

During the all-party meeting on June 19, PM Modi stressed that neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country. After this statement came in for criticism from opposition leaders, the PMO clarified that his observations pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. It stated that the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment had foiled the Chinese attempt to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. The PMO made it clear that the Union government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

Rahul charges at Modi govt

At the Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre for the handling of the tensions with China. Claiming that China had "brazenly occupied" Indian territory, Gandhi alleged that PM Modi had betrayed the Army by accepting the former's position. He called for measures to ensure that the sacrifice of the martyrs does not go in vain.

According to him, China's action indicated a total failure of India's foreign policy. Contending that the institutional structure of diplomacy had been demolished by the PM, the former Congress president elaborated that the relations with India's once-friendly neighbours lie in tatters. He added that the relationship with the country's traditional allies had also been interrupted. Thereafter, he advised the Centre to build a good relationship with the US and other nations while keeping good relations with India's old friends.

