The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Aaditya Thackeray Pays Homage To Pulwama Martyrs On 1-year Anniversary

Politics

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray paid homage to the CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the "dastardly attack" at Pulwama on February 14, last year

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aaditya

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday paid homage to the CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the "dastardly attack" at Pulwama on February 14, last year. The Shiv Sena leader took to the microblogging website and paid humble homage to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the gruesome attack by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir. 

READ | JP Nadda Pays Tributes To Martyred CRPF Personnel On First Anniversary Of Pulwama Attack

PM Modi mourns on Pulwama attack anniversary

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama attack last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit. PM Modi said the jawans were "exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation."

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "India will never forget their martyrdom."

READ | Defence Min Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of The 'dastardly' Pulwama Attack

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the brave soldiers. 

READ | 'Did Not Forget, Did Not Forgive': CRPF 'salutes' Martyrs Of Pulwama Terror Attack

Memorial to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).  

READ | 'Forever Grateful': HM Amit Shah Pays Homage To The Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE