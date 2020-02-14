Aaditya Thackeray Pays Homage To Pulwama Martyrs On 1-year Anniversary

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday paid homage to the CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the "dastardly attack" at Pulwama on February 14, last year. The Shiv Sena leader took to the microblogging website and paid humble homage to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the gruesome attack by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir.

My humble homage to the @crpfindia jawaans we lost in the dastardly attack on their convoy last year. #PulwamaAttack — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 14, 2020

PM Modi mourns on Pulwama attack anniversary

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama attack last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit. PM Modi said the jawans were "exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation."

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "India will never forget their martyrdom."

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the brave soldiers.

Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019.



India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.



India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

Memorial to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

