JP Nadda Pays Tributes To Martyred CRPF Personnel On First Anniversary Of Pulwama Attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda paid homage to the martyrs of last year's Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF).

पिछले वर्ष जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले में शहीद होने वाले हमारे @crpfindia के जवानों को नमन करता हूं।



देश हमारे वीर जवानों की शहादत सदैव स्मरण रखेगा। हम सभी एकजुट होकर आतंकवाद को मूल से समाप्त करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 14, 2020

'Committed to eradicating terrorism '

In a tweet on Friday, the BJP President said he bows down to the personnel who sacrificed their lives and added that the country will forever remember the martyrs. Nadda reassured the citizens that the government is committed to ending terrorism in the country.

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel. In a tweet, he said, "Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom."

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

