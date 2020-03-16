'Is It Time To Cut Short Budget Sessions?' Asks Derek O'Brien Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the growing cases of Coronavirus in the country, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has posted a picture on Instagram asking a relevant question. He posted a picture taken at the entrance of the Rajya Sabha with hand sanitiser and the register book, asking "Is it time to cut short the Budget session?"

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between January 31, 2020, and April 3, 2020. The session had a recess from February 12 to March 1, 2020.

India has recorded two deaths so far, while the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 110 on Sunday including 17 foreign nationals. A 76-year-old from Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus died due to it.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases with 32 tested positive of the deadly virus, followed by Kerala reporting 22 cases. In a good news amid the scare of the deadly virus, the total number of patients treated of Coronavirus and discharged from hospital has also risen to 13, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Health Organization has declared Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as global pandemic advising against the mass congregation as countries such as China, Italy, Iran and South Korea among others have suffered the most due to the deadly virus leading to national lockdown in some of the countries. The virus has affected over 1,20,000 across the world with a death toll of over 5,500.

