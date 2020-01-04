Aaditya Thackeray Now Skips Anti-CAA Event Having Umar Khalid; Rohit Pawar Still On Panel

A day after an anti-CAA event featured Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as a part of a panel including JNU student leader Umar Khalid, on Saturday, he has been dropped from the event after the Shiv Sena confirmed that the younger Thackeray will not attend the event. Thackeray was scheduled to appear along with Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar to share the stage with lyricist Javed Akhtar and ex-JNU student union leader Umar Khalid who was arrested in 2016 along with Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly raising seditious slogans on January 5. While Thackeray has bowed down from the event, Pawar is still a part from the event.

Aaditya Thackeray skips anti-CAA event, revised guest list

We are not aware of this event and @AUThackeray has not confirmed attendance. We sincerely request coordination with our central office for any schedule or event attendance. pic.twitter.com/S0oY0mEMqQ — Shivsena Communication (@ShivsenaComms) January 3, 2020

'Sena with Tukde gang': BJP slams Aaditya Thackeray attending CAA event with Umar Khalid

Here is the revise guest list:

Rahul Gandhi's 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' attack puts Uddhav in a fix; BJP waits & watches

BJP slams 'Sena with Tukde-Tukde gang members'

The event organised by the Chatra Bharti has various student bodies of JAC Mumbai, AISF, SFI, ASA, TISS, MASU, SIO, CYSS, PSU, AIPC and is on January 5. BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar has slammed the association of 'Sena with Tukde-Tukde gang members' saying Aaditya Thackeray is associating with bomb-accused supporters and now anti-govt critics. Incidentally, Shiv Sena had voted for the Act in the Lok Sabha and refrained from voting in the Rajya Sabha. Moreover Aslam Sheikh - who sought clemency for 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon is a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet.

Aaditya Thackeray, Javed Akhtar to share stage with Umar Khalid in Anti-CAA event

Sena on CAA

Sena after supporting the CAA in the Lok Sabha had walked out of the Rajya Sabha after its demanding that the refugees who enter through the Citizenship Bill must not be given voting rights for 25 years. Sena MP Sanjay Raut had slammed BJP's vote-bank politics in the House and said that by that stipulated time, the accusation of vote bank politics will die down. Moreover, when asked about defying Congress and NCP's stance on the bill, he said that Sena cannot follow anyone blindly.

Rahul Gandhi's 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' attack puts Uddhav in a fix; BJP waits & watches

This move to not vote against CAA of the Sena is in direct contradiction to its recently formed Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's stance. The alliance has declared that they will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation'. While Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva, both its allies have opposed the Act.

Shiv Sena demands 'No voting rights to refugees for 25 years' ahead of CAB tabling