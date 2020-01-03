Aaditya Thackeray, Javed Akhtar To Share Stage With Umar Khalid In Anti-CAA Event

Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray and Lyricist and political activist Javed Akhtar are set to share the stage with Umar Khalid in an event to propagate the Anti-CAA and Anti-NRC ideology. A pamphlet published by Chatra Bharati inviting all for an Anti-CAA, Anti-NRC event has the name of Aaditya Thackeray on it along with various members from the 2016 JNU Sedition row including Umar Khalid.

READ | Congress Holds Protests Against CAA, NRC In Bengaluru

Pamphlet inviting all for the Anti-CAA and Anti-NRC event

The event against CAA and NRC namely "CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad" is going to be held at the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on January 5. The event is organized by Chhatra Bharati. Various other left-leaning student organizations would also reportedly be part of the event.

READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To CMs Of 11 States Urging To Pass Anti-CAA Resolution

About Umar Khalid and the 2016 JNU sedition case

Umar Khalid was arrested in the 2016 JNU sedition case along with Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans. The Delhi Police's chargesheet in the case has been filed, with the Delhi government currently denying sanction to prosecute.

READ | Amit Shah Slams CM Gehlot, Says No Courage To Implement CAA Due To Vote Bank Politics

About anti-CAA protests

After the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in both houses of parliament followed by the President's assent, protests against CAA began in Assam and spread across the country and in universities like Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University which took a violent turn with stone-pelting and damage to public property.

READ | 'Will Translate It To Italian, Read It': Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi To CAA Debate