Aaditya Thackeray Writes To Env Min Javadekar On EID Draft; Wants Federal Environmentalism

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had on Monday written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar raising objections on the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification. In his three page letter, he pointed out that it “fails to align with the 2016 Paris climate agreement” and poses a threat to the “goal of sustainable growth”.

'Narrows the definitions of ESAs'

केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्री प्रकाश जावडेकर जी यांना पत्र लिहून Draft EIA Notification वर माझे आक्षेप नोंदवले आहेत.



I have written to the Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change @PrakashJavdekar ji, where I have raised my objections on the Draft EIA Notification.

If projects are approved in ecologically sensitive regions such as Konkan without extensive public deliberations, it will have an adverse impact on the region’s biodiversity, the livelihood of fishermen and agriculture produce,” he said.

The Worli MLA said the Sahyadris or the Western Ghats are listed in the world’s eight “hottest hotspots” of biological diversity and large parts of the Western Ghats are eco-sensitive areas (ESA). “It is observed that the draft EIA narrows down the definitions of ESAs, effectively excluding villages, forests, wetland, coasts, etc,” he wrote.

'Against the mandate given to the govt'

“By diluting the nature and scope of scrutiny of environmental impacts of proposed projects, and by not considering climate change impact in the decision-making processes, the proposed notification goes against the mandate given to the government under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” the letter said.

“The voice of the citizens, project-affected locals, and the unheard voice of Mother Nature must be heard by the governments. It is the public’s interest that must be upheld rather than those of clearances, and the environment is at the core of people’s interest,” it added.

“The Draft EIA 2020 gives power to the Central Government to appoint State EIA Assessment Authorities. State Governments are more akin to environmental matters because they possess a better knowledge of ecological sensitivities of their local regions. Instead of decentralization, such centralization in environmental clearances would only lead to hurdles or clearances without taking into account the local issues. Therefore, reducing State Government's control will have direct consequences on environment protection efforts," said minister Aditya Thackeray.

August 10 was the last day for filing in suggestions and objections to the Centre's Draft EIA Notification 2020.

'It is not a final notification'

Meanwhile, a day after Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi described the Draft EIA as a “disaster” and urged people to protest against it, Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that those raising objections to the draft (EIA notification are the same people who took “big decisions without consultations” when they were in power.

“Saw reaction of some leaders demanding protest against the EIA draft. How can they protest against the draft? It is not a final notification. It was kept for public consultation for 150 days because of Covid-19. Otherwise, it is only 60 days as per rules,” PTI quoted him as saying after an event to celebrate World Elephant Day.

