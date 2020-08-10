CBI Should Question Raut & Aaditya In Sushant Probe; Why Are Rahul & Priyanka Silent?: BJP

The BJP on Monday hit out at Shiv Sena over their editorial on the death probe of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput calling their statements 'absurd'. Official spokesperson of the party Nikhil Anand attacked the ruling party of Maharashtra over the state's investigation into Sushant's death asking them why Sena was 'afraid' of a CBI investigation. The leader also stated that a narco test needed to be conducted on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray regarding the probe into the case.

"An absurd article was written in Saamna by Shiv Sena in which Rajput's fans, his family, Bihar Police and Bihar Government were insulted. It is clear that Shiv Sena leaders are afraid of CBI investigation and they are nervous about it. CBI should question Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Their narco-analysis test should be conducted," Anand said.

The BJP leader also demanded that Congress break its silence on the matter alleging that the Maharashtra government was 'engaging in dirty politics.' "Top leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are under question. Why only Aaditya should give clarification? Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should also break their silence. It is unfortunate that the Maharashtra government is indulging in dirty politics. The proof is being destroyed and evidence is being tampered with. CBI should take cognizance all of this," he said.

Saamana targets Republic Media Network

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial on Sunday targeted Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for relentlessly pursuing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Saamana editor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his editorial also alleged that the BJP is attempting to shame the Uddhav Thackeray government using media to lead the protest march in the name of 'justice' for Sushant.

Saamana editor Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dialled him after hearing Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's 'attack' on CM Uddhav. He claimed that Pawar told him that using abusive language against Maharahstra's CM will not send a good message and inquired what is the government doing. Raut further alleged that the motive behind the TV coverage of Sushant's case is to defame the Uddhav Thackeray government.

