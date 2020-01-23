Aaditya Vs Amit: As MNS Launches Raj's Son, Here's How Next-gen Thackeray Scions Stack Up

As Raj Thackeray's son Amit was finally launched into full-fledged Maharashtra politics on January 23 - the 94th birth anniversary of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, comparison between the two young Thackerays - Aaditya and Amit Thackeray is bound to happen. Currently, the MNS is fighting to fill the vacant 'Hindutva' place in Sena's legacy by announcing a new ideology in its Maha 'Adhiveshan' Rally. Moreover, the MNS which has just 1 MLA - Raju Patil in the Maharashtra Assembly is also fighting to remain relevant in the state politics with the launch of Amit.

Raj vs Uddhav: On Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary MNS, Sena vie for his Hindutva legacy

Amit Thackeray's 'soft launch'

Inspite of belonging to a family steeped in Maharashtra politics, Amit has always remained away from politics, unlike cousin Aaditya. The 27-year old cartoonist has maintained a low profile till 2014 when he was 'soft-launched ' into politics as he accompanied his father in the roadshows held in Mumbai, but did not interact with the grounds. After completing his graduation from Mumbai's Ruparel College, Amit forayed into MNS campaign in Maharashtra's civic polls attending roadshows in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane. Amit, who recently started using Facebook to interact with party workers is yet to officially hold a position in MNS.

Raj Thackeray's BIG surprise: MNS chief's son Amit Thackeray joins mainstream politics

Aaditya Thackeray - Yuva Sena to Maharashtra Cabinet

On the other hand, Aaditya started off his political career by founding the Yuva Sena in 2010 - the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. Aaditya is a graduate in history and law from Mumbai's St. Xavier's College and KC Law College. He first shot to fame as a student leader when he burnt copies of prize-winning author Rohinton Mistry's novel criticising the Shiv Sena in Mumbai University.

In 2018, the 28-year-old Aaditya joined the Shiv Sena and soon launched into active 'Jan Ashirwad campaign' ahead of the Maharashtra state assenbly polls. The Sena roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor to project him as the 'new face of Maharashtra'. As he contested and successfully won the Worli constituency in state polls, he created history by becoming the first Thackeray to contest an election, with Sena leaders demanding he be made the Chief Minister.

New Thackeray on the block, Raj's son Amit says 'I don't discuss politics with my father'

The Yuva Sena chief who has been vocal against the felling of trees in Aarey forest for the construction of a metro car shed by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has also fought for '24x7 Mumbai plan'. After the fall of the three-day BJP-NCP government, his father- Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the first Thackeray CM and he was sworn-in as one of the youngest cabinet ministers as the Minister for Environment, Tourism, and Protocol. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet approved his 24x7 Mumbai plan, firming his legislative career in the Assembly.

Maharashtra cabinet approves Aaditya Thackeray's '24x7 Mumbai' plan, after 7-year wait