Can You See Aamir Khan As Jethalal In Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah's Bollywood Remake?

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on air for the longest time. The show started way back in 2008 and is still airing with approximately 2971 episodes completed. The premise of the show is based on a group of families who live in Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai suburbs and their misadventures.

The protagonist of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah is the Gada family where Jethalal Champaklal Gada is a Gujarati businessman. The show covers many topical issues of contemporary society and in most of the episodes, Jethalal gets stuck in some problem. Coming to his rescue every time is his friend, Tarak Mehta. If this series is remade into a Bollywood movie, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the role.

Jethalal Champaklal Gada- Aamir Khan

He is a businessman who runs an electronic store. Although he is happily married to his wife, he still crushes on his beautiful neighbour. Known for his comic roles and otherwise great acting, Aamir Khan seems to be the apt choice for this role.

Daya Jethalal Gada- Anushka Sharma

She is the wife of Jethalal who hails from Ahmedabad and is known for her Garba. She also has the typical Gujarati accent which has become of the trademarks of the character. Having done a similar accent in Jab Harry Met Sejal and a rustic character in Sui Dhaga, Anushka Sharma seems like she will be able to pull off this role.

Tapu Jethalal Gada- Rohan Mehra

He is the naughty son of Jethalal who has formed a gang with his friends called Tapu Sena. His father seems to be fed up of his antics and appoints the boy’s grandfather to spy on him. Known for playing a bratty teenager in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan Mehra seems ideal for this role.

Champaklal Jayantilal Gada- Chunky Panday

He is the father of Jethalal and Tapu’s grandfather. Although is appointed by his son to spy on the antics of his grandson, he is soon won over to the latter’s side. Known for his comic acting, Chunky Panday seems ideal to play this role on screen.

Tarak Mehta- Abhishek Bachchan

He is a writer by profession and the best friend of Jethalal. He helps Jethalal overcome almost all of his problems and for this reason the latter has named him ‘Fire Brigade’. Known for his great acting skills and having played level-headed characters on screen, Abhishek Bachchan seems the ideal choice for this role.

Anjali Tarak Mehta- Vaani Kapoor

She is Tarak’s wife who is a dietician by profession. She always makes her husband eat diet food who is now fed up of them. Vaani Kapoor, being a great actor, might be able to pull off this role perfectly.

Krishnan Iyer- Suniel Shetty

He is a scientist who hails from Chennai and is also a member of the society committee. He is often engaged in a verbal war with Jethalal, however, they help each other when one is truly in some trouble. Being a good actor Suniel Shetty seems just the actor for this role.

Babita Iyer- Kareena Kapoor Khan

She is the wife of Krishnan Iyer and is one of the most fashionable members of society. She is also the object of Jethalal’s crush and often tries to impress him. Known for her glamourous personality and on-screen chemistry with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor seems perfect for the role.

