Aamir Khan & Others Who Refused To Sign A Film As They Wished To Essay Another Role In It

On several occasions, one hears about the news of a particular actor being the original choice for playing a specific character but, eventually the role landing into someone else's kitty. However, there have also been instances in Bollywood when an actor actually refused to be a part of a film in any form, if they don't get to play the character they want to.

You might be amazed to know that many B-town celebs rejected roles in iconic Hindi films which later turned into blockbuster hits just because they wished to play a different character than what they were offered. Let's take a look at the list of such popular actors who did the same.

Actors who refrained playing different character than what they hoped for

1. Aamir Khan (Sanju)

Aamir Khan, who had worked with filmmaker Raju Hirani in two films back to back 3 Idiots and PK also wanted to be a part of his next ambitious project Sanju. In fact, as per an old Hindustan Times article, Aamir Khan was eager to essay the lead role in Sanjay Dutt's biopic. However, Raju Hirani, on the other hand, offered Aamir Khan to play Sunil Dutt's character in the film. But, Aamir Khan was not willing to play a father on-screen and the makers felt that only Ranbir Kapoor is the ideal choice to play Sanju. And, that's how Aamir Khan eventually never became a part of the Blockbuster film.

2. Saif Ali Khan (Race 3)

When news of Salman Khan playing the lead in Race 3 broke out, fans of Saif Ali Khan were not happy. This is because in the earlier two installments it was Saif Ali Khan who played the lead role. Probably the reason why Race 3 tanked at the box-office. Saif Ali Khan was offered to play the character of Bobby Deol's role in the action-thriller flick but, the actor in no time refused to play the second lead in the Remo D'Souza directorial as per a Desimartini article.

3. Amrita Rao (Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo)

After delivering a successful film with Amrita Rao, director Sooraj Barjatya wanted to rope in Amrita to play Salman's screen sister in his film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo as per a Desimartini article. Whereas Amrita Rao was reportedly adamant on playing the role of the female lead (Sonam Kapoor's role) in the movie and eventually turned down Rajshri's offer. Eventually, actor Swara Bhaskar played that character on the silver screen.

4. Hrithik Roshan (Dil Chahta Hai)

Next actor's name in this list is that of India's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. For Farhan Akhtar's debut film as a director, Dil Chahta Hai, the Rock On actor wanted his friend Hrithik Roshan to play Aamir Khan's role as per an old Mensxp article. However, Hrithik thought otherwise and wished to play a different and less arrogant character in DCH. But, Farhan was not able to offer him that and that's how Hrithik walked out of the project.

5 Ranbir Kapoor (Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy)

The last name in this list of that of Ranbir Kapoor. In two Zoya Akhtar films, Ranbir Kapoor was offered roles which later became iconic. Firstly, it was Ranveer Singh's role in Dil Dhadakne Do and second was a significant part in Gully Boy. But in both these films, RK wanted to play other screen-characters like that of Farhan Akhtar in Dil Dhadkne Do and a totally different one in Gully Boy as per a Mensxp article. This difference of opinion reportedly made him not to sign either of the films.

