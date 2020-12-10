AAP Alleges 'Dy CM Sisodia's Home Attacked By BJP'; Claims At The Behest Of Amit Shah

Targetting the Centre yet again, AAP has claimed that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence was allegedly attacked by BJP goons sent by Home Minister Amit Shah, with the 'help' of the Delhi police on Thursday morning. AAP MLA Atishi Marlena took to Twitter to share a CCTV video (dated 7 December), allegedly shows some people forcefully pushing through a gate as the police tries to stop them. Delhi police have stated after AAP's allegations, they have arrested 6 people in connection.

'CM Arvind Kejriwal's movement restricted': ‌AAP accuses Centre again despite CCTV proof

AAP alleges Dy CM's home attacked by BJP goons

This is a #BlackDay in Delhi’s political history that the Home Minister is now using his party goons and @DelhiPolice to attack the family of @AamAadmiParty leader and DyCM @msisodia in his absence from his residence



Is this how @AmitShah will resolve political differences? — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) December 10, 2020

After AAP alleged that BJP workers entered Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house today while holding a demonstration outside his residence in Delhi, police have arrested 6 people in the case: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Lashing out at the BJP, Delhi CM arvind Kejriwal tweeted:

I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Sh Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away.



Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 10, 2020

AAP: 'CM held hostage'

This development comes two days after AAP had claimed that Delhi Police put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reform laws at the city's Singhu border. However, CCTV footage and statement by city Police contradict the party's claims. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the police had barricaded the Delhi CM's house from all sides at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. Alleging that even elected MLAs were not being permitted to meet him, Bharadwaj added that BJP workers were made to sit outside his residence.

Doubling down on its claim, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha claimed on Wednesday, "I am telling you with full responsibility that the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still restricted at the behest of the (Union) Home Minister. The main gate of the Chief Minister's residence is still closed. In a way, there is an atmosphere of undeclared emergency. All this, just because we did not allow the stadiums to be converted into prisons for farmers."

Refuting AAP's claims, Delhi Police shared a picture of the entrance of the CM's house to prove that his movements have not been restricted. North Delhi DCP Anto Alphonse stated, “Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem". AAP and the BJP have often locked horns over the city's municipal bodies, COVID-19 handling and currently the farmers' protest which has blocked roads to the national capital.

