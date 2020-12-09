'CM Arvind Kejriwal's Movement Restricted': ‌AAP Accuses Centre Again Despite CCTV Proof

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the AAP once again alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's movement is still "restricted" and the main gate of his residence are forcefully shut at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Delhi Police has denied the claim as it had a day earlier. AAP leader Raghav Chadha said there is an atmosphere of "undeclared emergency" around the Chief Minister's residence.

"I am telling you with full responsibility that the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still restricted at the behest of the (Union) Home Minister. The main gate of the Chief Minister's residence is still closed. In a way, there is an atmosphere of undeclared emergency. All this, just because we did not allow the stadiums to be converted into prisons for farmers," Chadha said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Tuesday alleged the Delhi Police put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reform laws at the city's Singhu border. However, CCTV footage and statement by city Police exposed AAP's lie.

Delhi Police refutes AAP claim

Earlier in the day, AAP made an explosive claim that the police are not allowing anyone to leave or enter Kejriwal's residence in the national capital. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the police had barricaded the Delhi CM's house from all sides at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. Alleging that even elected MLAs were not being permitted to meet him, Bharadwaj added that BJP workers were made to sit outside his residence. This comes even as the farmers have issued a call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to protest against the agrarian laws.

However, the Delhi Police shared a picture of the entrance of the CM's house to prove that his movements have not been restricted. North Delhi DCP Anto Alphonse stated, “Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem".

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

