Delhi CM Kejriwal Won't Take Any Portfolios; Jain Gets Jal Board; No Women Ministers Yet

After taking over as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to not keep any department under him. The Chief Minister has stated that he will only supervise and look at overall governance.

According to the latest portfolio allocation for the Kejriwal cabinet, the Delhi Jal Board charge has been given to Satyendra Jain. Gopal Rai has been given the charge of the environmental department, and Rajendra Pal Gautam has been given the responsibility of the Department of Women and Child Development.

Apart from the current changes, all the other departments will continue functioning as per the earlier allocation. The Aam Aadmi Party has not included any women in the cabinet despite having 8 women MPs.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took over the charge as the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat. The party had also taken to its official Twitter handle to post about Kejriwal resuming duties.

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath

After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital and then took office on Monday. Along with him, six other ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam took the oath.

Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in speech

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was sworn-in at the Ram Lila Maidan as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday. In his speech, Kejriwal dedicated his victory to the people of Delhi. Calling himself Delhi's son, he started the speech by saying, "All of you call your natives and tell them that their son is now Delhi CM and there's no worry now." He added, " We worked for everyone irrespective of whether they are BJP or Congress members. Now the election is over and all two crores Delhiites are now my family."

He further noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence in the event. While concluding his speech, Kejriwal recited a popular Hindi song – 'Hum Honge Kamyab (We will succeed)' – and asked the audience to sing as well.

