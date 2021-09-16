Sounding the poll bugle for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced 4 major power sops for the consumers on Thursday. This includes 300 units of free electricity to every household, a promise reiterated by AAP in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand which are also going to the polls next year. Addressing a press briefing, Sisodia contended that the people of Uttar Pradesh are supporting AAP based on Arvind Kejriwal's successful model of governance in Delhi.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "We know that every person in Uttar Pradesh is very unhappy with high electricity bills. In the last few days, the people of Uttar Pradesh have showered a lot of love and respect on AAP. This is owing to Arvind Kejriwal's governance. The people of Uttar Pradesh are influenced by the fact that people in Delhi are receiving zero electricity bills."

"In Uttar Pradesh too, the electricity bills can be zero based on the power of your vote. In the upcoming Assembly elections, help elect the AAP government. Within 24 hours of the formation of the AAP government, those using up to 300 units of power will get zero electricity bills," he added.

Here are AAP's 4 electricity-related guarantees:

Every family will receive 300 units of free electricity per month All old/pending bills will be waived off Free electricity for farmers 24/7 uninterrupted power supply

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. With an eye on the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP organised a massive Tiranga rally on Tuesday in which Sisodia, UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and state party president Sabhajeet Singh participated.

While the Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided to field candidates on all 403 seats, it has already released a list of in-charges for 100 constituencies. Speaking to the media, Sanjay Singh revealed, "If they carry out party’s work in their respective assembly segments effectively, they will be party’s candidate for assembly polls". This list gives representation to various sections of the society such as doctors, engineers, advocates, farmers and youths.