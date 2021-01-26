AAP Condemns Farmer Rally Violence Across Delhi; Says 'Some Certainly Weakened Movement'

Condemning violence witnessed across Delhi, AAP on Tuesday blamed the Centre for allowing law and order to deteriorate to such an extent. Claiming that those who indulged in violence were 'external elements', AAP said that the violence has weakened the movement which was peaceful till date. AAP has demanded repeal of the three farm Laws and provided assistance to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders with free wi-fi, medical aid, food and water.

We strongly condemn the violence seen in today's protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months. Farmer leaders have said that those who indulged in violence today were not part of the movement and were external elements. Whoever they were, the violence has certainly weakened the movement which was going on so peacefully and in a disciplined manner.

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesting farmers breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors in full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them.

