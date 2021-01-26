Prashant Bhushan Laments Farmer Rally Violence; Two Flags Planted Atop Red Fort

In a shocking development on India's 72nd Republic Day, one of the protesting farmers breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol on Tuesday, as the farmers' tractor rally turned violent at several points in Delhi. Condemning the ongoing violence by some farmers, senior SC advocate Prashant Bhushan - who represents the unions at the Supreme Court, urged the farmers to adhere to the designated route & above all remain totally non-violent. He added that such violence seriously damages the movement as it had been non-violent till Monday.

It is unfortunate that some farmers on tractors have deviated from the pre agreed & designated route. It is extremely important for the farmers to go back to the designated route&above all remain totally non-violent. Any indiscipline or violence will seriously damage the movement — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 26, 2021

Delhi: One of the protestors puts flags atop a dome at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/brGXnpkFiP — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors in full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them.

Centre-Farmer talks stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rallies beginning from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders - proceed towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh before returning back to the starting points covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. The Delhi Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the rally on Republic Day from noon to 5 pm.

