AAP Draws Link Between 'land Deal' And Farm Laws, Says 'Centre Protecting Capitalists'

Lashing out at the Centre, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, on Friday, drew a connection with the passage of the farm bills to conglomerate Adani's recent land deal in Haryana. Noting that a land deal was finalised between the Adani group and the BJP-ruled Haryana government in May, Sanjay Singh said that the Farm ordinances were passed in June. Singh and seven other MPs had been suspended during the monsoon session for creating a ruckus during the farm debate in the Rajya Sabha.

AAP draws link with Adani and Farm ordinances

What is the Adani land deal?

As per reports, Adani had purchased land in Panipat’s Jondhan Kalan and Naultha villages, which had then been converted in May to construct hi-tech silos for the storage of foodgrain procured by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). As per the change of land use (CLU) permitted by the Haryana government, the group paid Rs 27,00,469 for conversion charged under specific terms that it shall give at least 75 per cent employment to the domicile of Haryana. The change in land use was done as the land purchased by the group was not cultivable and lacked irrigation facilities. With the protesting farmers calling for a ban on Adani products, the Adani Group has clarified it neither buys food grains from farmers nor decides the pricing of food grains, adding that it only develops and operates grain silos for the FCI.

Rajya Sabha's farm debate ruckus

While opposing the two bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien marched up to the well of the house and attempted to tear the rule book and rip the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. In other videos, Singh is also seen angrily manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well, before O'Brien stopped Singh's path. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos. Later MPs - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - were suspended for the entire monsoon session.

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks. Farmers have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

