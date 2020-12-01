AAP Hits Back At Punjab CM For Alleging Notification Of Farm Laws In Delhi, Pans Hypocrisy

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha hit back at Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh for alleging that the Delhi government had notified the three agrarian farm laws. Rubbishing this charge, the AAP national spokesperson pointed out that his party workers were helping the farmers protesting on the borders of the national capital.

Contending that the Punjab CM is worried owing to the "rising popularity" of his party, Chadha claimed that Singh was a part of the committee which drafted The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Moreover, the AAP leader added that Singh had approved these bills. Countering the accusation that AAP was "pretending" to support farmers, the Rajinder Nagar MLA asserted that not a single farmers' association in Delhi had protested against his party. According to him, the senior Congress leader was lying on the instruction of BJP.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha remarked, "On the directives of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s every worker, MLA, MP and Minister is helping the country’s revolutionary farmers who are protesting on the borders. They are ensuring the availability of all facilities for the farmers. Every region of Punjab is sending its blessings to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Captain Amarinder is worried because of this rising popularity. Because of that, he has started giving false statements. Captain Amarinder was a part of the committee which drafted these three black laws. He had given his assent to these three black laws. His party stated in its 2019 manifesto that we will apply these black laws if we come to power."

"If the black laws have been implemented in Delhi, why is the farmer of Delhi not protesting? There is not even a single farmers’ organisation in Delhi that has staged a protest against Arvind Kejriwal or AAP. Captain Amarinder is lying on the instruction of BJP. Both BJP and Captain Amarinder are worried about the increasing popularity of AAP in Punjab."

Punjab CM backs farmers' stir

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on November 28, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh refuted the notion that he masterminded the farmers' agitation. He also elaborated on the existing framework which he claimed is beneficial for Punjab's farmers. Affirming faith in the Centre wanting a peaceful resolution of the situation, the Punjab CM suggested that the guarantee of the Minimum Support Price should be incorporated in the National Food Security Act.

